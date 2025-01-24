Industry
Regulator tells auditors to scrutinize loans that are used to divert company funds
Summary
- In a note released by NFRA earlier this month, the watchdog spelt out the questions auditors should expect from audit committees on how credit loss is accounted for and audited.
New Delhi: The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has told auditors to thoroughly scrutinize business loans given by companies to private entities linked to their controlling shareholders to catch attempts to divert company funds.
