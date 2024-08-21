Industry
With WFH ending, Reits have turned the corner. Will retail investors line up?
Madhurima Nandy , Abhishek Mukherjee 12 min read 21 Aug 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Summary
- The Nifty Realty index has soared 90% over the past year. With stocks such as Prestige and Sobha delivering even more bombastic returns, retail investors looking for exposure to the real estate market have preferred stocks over Reits. But that may change.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: Real estate investment trusts (Reits) and sports have no apparent connection. But to understand how Reits have performed as an investment vehicle, let’s revisit the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics.
