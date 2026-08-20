Reits eye strong expansion on high demand for office space

Madhurima Nandy
4 min read20 Aug 2026, 06:00 AM IST
logo
In the June quarter, Reits recorded higher revenue, net income, distribution to unit holders, along with healthy leasing.
Summary
India now has six real estate investment trusts—five in office and one in retail—backed by global asset managers such as Blackstone and Brookfield, and leading office developers.

Bengaluru: India’s real estate investment trusts, or Reits, are doubling down on expansion through acquisitions and greenfield development, backed by sustained demand for high-quality offices. Amid the growth push, they are set to compete with each other and with funds and wealth management platforms for premium commercial assets, while also tapping sizeable pipelines from their own sponsors.

Most of them who have substantial projects under development will boost leasing and expand their portfolios.

In the June quarter, Reits recorded higher revenue, net income, distribution to unit holders, along with healthy leasing. The momentum in the office sector has stayed strong despite the ongoing geopolitical turmoil and uncertainty over the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), prompting Reits to double down on growth.

India now has six real estate investment trusts—five in office and one in retail—backed by global asset managers such as Blackstone and Brookfield, and leading office developers. Together, the six trusts manage over 214 million sq ft of top office and retail assets across India.

Also Read | Reits, InvITs may tap overseas investors via depository receipts

“We will look for acquisitions of the right asset at the right price. We also have a 1.4 million sq ft under construction at Global City office park, in Bengaluru and another 1.2 million sq ft that will go live. So, with potential third-party acquisitions, ROFO (right of first offer) assets, project development, and some embedded growth within, there is strong growth potential going forward,” Shirish Godbole, chief executive of Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), which is backed by developer Sattva Group and Blackstone, told Mint.

Right of first offer typically grants a Reit the chance to buy an asset from its sponsors. Reits also buy assets through third-party acquisitions.

KRT has four ROFO assets of 6 million sq ft in Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, while ‘Image Tower’, a commercial property of 1.6 million sq ft in Hyderabad, will be completed next year and may be offered by the sponsor to KRT.

The five office Reits—Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Biret), Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office REIT—and the retail-focused Nexus Select Trust had gross assets under management (AUM) of more than 3.17 lakh crore as of June end.

The combined market capitalization of these Reits was at more than 2.17 lakh crore as of 11 August, the Indian REITs Association (IRA) said in a release.

“We are looking at both the sponsor and third-party acquisitions; this 12-13 million sq ft pipeline is across the top six cities in India. On the leasing front, we signed 1.3 million sq ft across 17 deals in the first quarter, welcoming 10 new occupiers into our portfolio," Embassy REIT chief executive officer Amit Shetty said in its recent earnings call.

Also Read | Fund managers build dedicated Reit, InvIT portfolios as market deepens

Most occupants are large, global enterprises with annual revenues exceeding $1 billion and a number of them are deeply embedded in the AI ecosystem. Embassy REIT's total development pipeline was at 6.2 million sq ft, with around 60% pre-leased for deliveries scheduled over the next 24 months.

The youngest listed Reit, Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office REIT, has a massive 47 million sq ft pipeline of projects that it can buy from sponsors. Similarly, Brookfield-led Biret has been actively buying front office space and large campuses to expand, and wants to acquire more.

“The focus is on growth. Our guidance is also for growth, in NAV (net asset value) enhancement and distribution,” said Ankur Gupta, deputy chief investment officer, head of Asia Pacific and Middle East, real estate, Brookfield, in an analyst call.

Biret has a robust sponsor group pipeline, and is open to third-party acquisitions. In August, Biret and Prime Offices Fund signed binding agreements to acquire office space in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for an enterprise value of 1,700 crore.

In November 2025, Brookfield Reit said it had entered into a binding agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Ecoworld, a 7.7 million sq ft grade-A office campus in Bengaluru for 13,125 crore, in the largest transaction by a real estate investment.

Also Read | Reits and InvITs draw wealthy Indians seeking diversification

Mindspace REIT also has a strong development pipeline within the portfolio of 10.2 million sq ft, which together with vacant area leasing, contractual escalations, mark to market rental growth, will add almost 1,700-1,800 crore to its net operating income in the next three years.

“Our portfolio is diversified today and expanded to 46.2 million sq ft. The occupancy of the portfolio is now at 95.8% and should go up to 97%. The key focus now is how do we get new development opportunities,” said Ramesh Nair, managing director and chief executive, Mindspace REIT.

About the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastructure. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.