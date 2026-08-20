Reits eye strong expansion on high demand for office space

Bengaluru: India’s real estate investment trusts, or Reits, are doubling down on expansion through acquisitions and greenfield development, backed by sustained demand for high-quality offices. Amid the growth push, they are set to compete with each other and with funds and wealth management platforms for premium commercial assets, while also tapping sizeable pipelines from their own sponsors.
Most of them who have substantial projects under development will boost leasing and expand their portfolios.