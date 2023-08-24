Reliance adds 22.7 lakh mobile users in June; Voda Idea loses 12.9 lakh customers: TRAI2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:00 PM IST
India's subscriber base growth was driven by mobile telephony where Reliance Jio added over 2.27 million new customers and Bharti Airtel added 1.4 million customers in June.
Telecom subscriber base in the country grew marginally to 1,173.89 million at the end of June on account of new customer additions led by Reliance Jio, sector regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said on Thursday, August 22. The subscriber base growth was driven by mobile telephony where Reliance Jio added over 2.27 million new customers and Bharti Airtel added 1.4 million customers, according to the data.