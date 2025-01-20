Industry
Trump’s tariffs: How India can escape a dumping flood from China
N Madhavan 10 min read 20 Jan 2025, 07:06 PM IST
Summary
- During his election campaign, Donald Trump had threatened tariffs of up to 60% on Chinese exports. If he imposes such high tariffs, Chinese exports to the US could fall by 85%. This output will find its way into other markets, including India. That’s bad news for Indian manufacturers.
Chennai: The most recent dream run for poly vinyl chloride (PVC) and steel manufacturers in India, ironically, coincided with the pandemic. Global supply lines were disrupted, imports dropped, and domestic prices rose sharply. The price of hot rolled steel coil touched a peak of ₹67,000 per tonne while that of suspension PVC—the most consumed variety used for making pipes and wires—was ₹1,85,000 per tonne. PVC players such as Reliance, Chemplast Sanmar and Finolex Industries and steel majors, Tata Steel and JSW Steel, raked in large profits, paid off debts and built strong cash reserves.
