Last week, Bulgaria joined a growing list of countries rolling out dedicated digital nomad residence permits, underscoring how remote work is being integrated into formal immigration policy.
Mint Explainer | The rise of remote workers: Why countries are rolling out visas for digital nomads
SummaryWhat began as a pandemic-era experiment has become mainstream in 2025, as governments increasingly compete for location-independent professionals. Mint breaks down how digital nomad visas work and why countries are betting on remote workers.
