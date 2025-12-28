Mint Explainer | The rise of remote workers: Why countries are rolling out visas for digital nomads

logoMint Explainer

Many countries are now offering visas specifically designed for digital nomads as a way to capitalise on the global rise of remote work and derive economic and social benefits from it. (Pexel)
Summary
What began as a pandemic-era experiment has become mainstream in 2025, as governments increasingly compete for location-independent professionals. Mint breaks down how digital nomad visas work and why countries are betting on remote workers.

Last week, Bulgaria joined a growing list of countries rolling out dedicated digital nomad residence permits, underscoring how remote work is being integrated into formal immigration policy.

Who is a digital nomad?

A digital nomad is a professional who works remotely while living and travelling across different cities or countries, relying on digital tools rather than a fixed office. Typically employed in fields such as technology, consulting, content creation or online services, digital nomads earn their income online and choose locations based on factors like cost of living, internet connectivity and lifestyle.

In recent years, governments have begun to formally recognise this group through ‘digital nomad visas’, allowing remote workers to legally live in a country for extended periods without entering the local job market. India alone is home to around 1.9 million digital nomads, according to the 2025 State of Digital Nomads report by the Nomad List website.

Why are countries offering a digital nomad visa?

Many countries are now offering visas specifically designed for digital nomads as a way to capitalise on the global rise of remote work and derive economic and social benefits from it. Digital nomads bring in foreign income, support local consumption, and tend to stay longer than traditional tourists—without competing for local jobs.

They are a new source of tourism revenue, helping boost local economies and fill off-peak demand in hospitality and services. Countries also aim to attract skilled talent and foreign investment, with some visas offering tax incentives or pathways to longer-term residency, positioning themselves as attractive hubs for global professionals.

How does it differ from a standard visa?

While a tourist visa is typically intended for short visits, usually 30–90 days, for sightseeing, visiting friends/family, or other non-work leisure travel, a nomad visa is designed specifically for individuals who wish to reside in another country and work remotely for a foreign employer or their own clients.

On a tourist visa, working, even online, is generally not permitted and can risk fines or deportation, and you’re expected to leave before the visa expires. In contrast, nomad visas explicitly grant legal remote work rights while you’re in the country and typically allow much longer stays, about six months to two years or more, with options to renew.

Additionally, such visas help modernise immigration systems and extend benefits like access to local services and banking that traditional tourist visas do not provide.

Which countries are offering this?

Antigua & Barbuda, Bermuda, and Croatia were among the first countries to introduce such a visa in around 2021. A few years later, Japan, South Korea, Turkey in 2024 and Spain, Taiwan, Moldova, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Philippines joined the list.

Other notable countries that offer the digital nomad visa include Mauritius, Kenya, UAE (Dubai), Thailand, Malaysia, South Africa, Namibia, Colombia, and Uzbekistan.

What began with pioneer destination islands has evolved into a broad global trend in 2024-2025, particularly across Europe and Asia.

According to a report from Global Citizen Solutions, India ranks as the world's most affordable country for digital nomads. However, at this point, India does not offer a digital nomad visa.

What are the eligibility criteria?

Eligibility rules vary, but most countries require proof of remote work, such as an employment contract, freelance agreements, or proof of running an online business, with income sourced from outside the host country.

Most programs require a minimum income or financial threshold. The minimum income usually ranges between $1,500 and $4,000 per month.

Croatia often asks for around €2,400 per month and Costa Rica about $3,000, to ensure you can sustain yourself without local employment. Estonia typically requires applicants to meet an income threshold of about €4,500 per month and show remote work arrangements. Turkey requires a university degree and a minimum income of around $3,000 per month.

