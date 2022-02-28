NEW DELHI : The Republic Day weekend of 2023 is set for a big box office clash with three Hindi films having locked dates last week. John Abraham’s thriller Tehran , produced by Maddock Films, will release alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter and an untitled film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie has been directed by Luv Ranjan known for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the Pyar Ka Punchnama series.

As theatrical releases resume, trade experts said a bunch of big-budget, star-cast films will help Bollywood fully recover by late 2022 with some sort of consistency in flow of fresh content. Films greenlit and shot after the first and second covid waves are lining up for showcasing in the coming months. Diwali releases such as Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe had already set the ball rolling late last year before the third covid wave. Projects delayed from 2020 plus those greenlit in 2021 will come together to bear real fruit for the industry this year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet supply.

The line-up for the coming months includes big star vehicles such as Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey, period drama KGF: Chapter 2, Tiger Shroff’s action film Heropanti 2, Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34, Prabhas’ mythological film Adipurush, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long delayed Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy, and the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, among others.

However, many trade experts point out that the shutdown of over 1,000 screens during the covid-19 pandemic and many theatres uncertain on when they might be able to restart all their properties, could result in inadequate showcasing even for big films. A big opening weekend becomes even more important for producers after the pandemic because they know the film will premiere on an OTT platform within days which will eat into theatrical business.

