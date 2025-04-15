Bumper launches in FY26, but a note of caution on home prices
SummaryProperty developers are gearing up for big residential launches this year, and are confident that housing demand will stay robust.
Bengaluru: Real estate developers have a bumper launch pipeline in 2025-26, as they enter new micro-markets, cities and even international markets.
Housing sales and project launches have been sluggish in recent quarters, yet property firms are confident that overall demand remains strong for project launches.