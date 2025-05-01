Industry
Profit squeeze drives India restaurants to seek new delivery paths
SummaryDeep discounts demanded by platforms like Swiggy and Zomato are creating an unsustainable business model for restaurants, which are exploring partnerships with mobility firms like Rapido to deliver food and even contemplating legal action against these food aggr.
NEW DELHI : Facing a squeeze on profits from steep commissions and a lack of direct access to customer data, India's restaurant industry is seeking alternatives to dominant online food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.
