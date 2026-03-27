From chapatis to cold coffee, protein is showing up everywhere

Despite the protein push, companies say taste and price remain the primary drivers of purchases, and protein comes later. “I think other factors such as, let's say taste, price, all of those things still play a larger role,” said Nikunj Biyani, the co-founder of protein-first snacking brand Superyou. “But obviously, protein has become a symbol of just something that's better for you and hence it has become a reason to purchase even if not primary,” he adds.