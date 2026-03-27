Bengaluru/Mumbai: Restaurants and packaged food companies are stepping up their protein-rich offerings as consumers increasingly seek to balance health with indulgence.
From chapatis to cold coffee, protein is showing up everywhere
SummaryWhile whey and fortified packaged foods led the early growth of the protein-focused foods market, large food & beverage, and FMCG companies are now embedding protein into everyday items—from burgers and coffees to staples like chapatis—to drive frequency and mainstream adoption.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Restaurants and packaged food companies are stepping up their protein-rich offerings as consumers increasingly seek to balance health with indulgence.
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