From chapatis to cold coffee, protein is showing up everywhere

Vaeshnavi KasthurilNeethi Lisa Rojan
4 min read27 Mar 2026, 02:09 PM IST
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Despite the health pitch, taste and price remain the main purchase drivers, with protein acting as a secondary benefit.
Summary
While whey and fortified packaged foods led the early growth of the protein-focused foods market, large food & beverage, and FMCG companies are now embedding protein into everyday items—from burgers and coffees to staples like chapatis—to drive frequency and mainstream adoption.

Bengaluru/Mumbai: Restaurants and packaged food companies are stepping up their protein-rich offerings as consumers increasingly seek to balance health with indulgence.

India has seen a steady shift towards health-conscious consumption since the pandemic, prompting food companies to rethink nutrition delivery. According to the Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB), 73% of Indian diets are protein-deficient, driving demand for functional foods: everyday products enhanced with added health benefits.

While whey and fortified packaged foods led the early growth of the protein-focused foods market, large food & beverage, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are now embedding protein into everyday items—from burgers and coffees to staples like chapatis—to drive frequency and mainstream adoption.

Also Read | Up, up and a-whey! Soaring whey costs force protein firms to turn to plants

“We see protein as a long-term shift rather than a niche trend, especially as consumers become more aware of nutritional gaps in everyday diets. However, for this to truly scale in India, it has to be accessible,” said Enakshi Dasgupta, head of new product development, iD Fresh Food. The Bengaluru-based packaged foods brand introduced protein chapati and parotta after the success of its protein idli-dosa batter. Hindustan Unilever has also quietly rolled out bottled protein drinks through its direct online channels.

Companies are pushing the boundaries on where consumers can find protein. “We’re seeing growing interest in protein across both beverages and food, which aligns with changing eating patterns, fewer heavy meals, more mindful snacking, and higher protein intake through the day,” said Mitali Maheshwari, head of product and marketing, Tata Starbucks.

In January 2026, India became the first country where the coffee chain rolled out protein cold foams outside North America, and the first market globally to offer them as a non-dairy option. Canada-based coffee chain Tim Hortons and homegrown brand abcoffee have also tapped into the protein-in-coffee trend.

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In January 2026, India became the first market outside North America where Starbucks launched protein cold foams—and the first globally to offer them as a non-dairy option.

“Protein consumption varies by use case and by people at different stages in life,” said Abhijeet Anand, founder of abcoffee. The company segments its customers into “fitness-focused consumers, protein-deficient consumers, and those who want something indulgent but still healthier,” he said.

Interestingly, the strongest demand comes from the first and third segment. “Consumers don’t want to compromise on taste. Some of our highest-selling products are indulgent options like chocolate protein drinks and cold coffee protein,” Anand added, highlighting how taste-led adoption drives repeat consumption.

Industry experts say this protein push is the result of multiple structural shifts. “Post-pandemic, there has been a clear increase in health awareness, higher incomes in urban India, and the rise of quick commerce, all of which are converging to drive protein consumption,” said Anand Ramanathan, partner and consumer industry leader, South Asia, at Deloitte.

Also Read | India's health food boom: Why protein-rich snacks are now in every basket

India’s largely vegetarian population and rising lifestyle diseases are also pushing demand. “There is a need to move away from carbohydrate-heavy diets and supplement them with protein,” Ramanathan said.

QSRs join the trend

Quick service restaurant (QSR) chains are also leaning in. KFC offers a Chatpata Chana burger, while McDonald’s lets customers add a “protein patty”-a soya, pea and whey blend developed with the Mysuru-based Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), targeting vegetarian protein seekers. Zomato, meanwhile, ran a “Healthy High-Five Challenge,” rewarding users with a free fifth meal after four 20g+ protein orders.

This health trend is opening up new B2B demand for plant protein companies in India, even as dairy-based whey gains traction. In April 2025, Amul said it would scale protein-focused production fivefold to meet demand. In its IPO filings, Milky Mist said it ramped up whey powder capacity from 36 to 104 tonnes per day in FY25.

New-age dairy brands are sharpening their focus on protein. Bengaluru-based Akshayakalpa Organic launched a high-protein milk with 25g protein per 250 ml last November, pitching it as a whey alternative. Founder Sashi Kumar told Mint the company is betting on protein-fortified staples—milk, curd and paneer—to drive growth. Demand for both plant and dairy protein is clearly rising.

Also Read | As India hunts for protein, Akshayakalpa has it in a glass of milk

Despite the protein push, companies say taste and price remain the primary drivers of purchases, and protein comes later. “I think other factors such as, let's say taste, price, all of those things still play a larger role,” said Nikunj Biyani, the co-founder of protein-first snacking brand Superyou. “But obviously, protein has become a symbol of just something that's better for you and hence it has become a reason to purchase even if not primary,” he adds.

Protein-led innovation in QSRs is a balancing act. Healthier options may draw in new consumers, but indulgence still drives eating-out. “When families visit QSRs, having even one healthier option ensures that more people in the group are willing to come,” Ramanathan said, adding that it expands the market rather than replacing the favourites.

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