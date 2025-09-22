Restaurants chew on good old tricks as delivery giants gobble their margins
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril , Sakshi Sadashiv 8 min read 22 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
With Swiggy and Zomato forming a near-duopoly and charging commissions of up to 30%, small outlets and even chains are reviving old-school playbooks: flyers, phone or WhatsApp orders and in-house delivery, all while staying visible on the aggregator platforms they can’t afford to quit.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: For restaurant owners, the math of food delivery has become tougher to swallow. With Swiggy and Zomato forming a near-duopoly and charging commissions of up to 30%, little is left on the table—pushing small outlets and even chains to revive old-school playbooks of the 2000s: flyers, phone or WhatsApp orders and in-house delivery, all while staying visible on the aggregator platforms they can’t afford to quit.
topics
