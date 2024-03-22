Restaurants, hotels dole out deals for IPL long weekend, expect a big spurt in business
The industry expects the opening weekend will hold a distinct value this year, with a long weekend on account of the Holi holiday on Monday
NEW DELHI : The Indian Premier League (IPL) is revving up for the opening weekend of its latest edition, with the hospitality sector raring to capitalize on surging demand on the back of a likely heady mix of Twenty20 cricket and festivities.
