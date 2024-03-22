NEW DELHI :The Indian Premier League (IPL) is revving up for the opening weekend of its latest edition, with the hospitality sector raring to capitalize on surging demand on the back of a likely heady mix of Twenty20 cricket and festivities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hotels and restaurants are rolling out targeted deals, anticipating a significant uptick in bookings. The industry expects the opening weekend will hold a distinct value because of the long weekend, with Holi falling on Monday.

Many establishments, like the popular Cafe Delhi Heights chain run by Batra Bros Food and Beverages, are crafting special packages. Vikrant Batra, co-founder of the company, said, "We're offering a variety of IPL-themed packages for the opening weekend, some even incorporating prizes based on guesses." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hotels are also preparing for a significant boost in occupancy. By offering attractive packages, they hope to stand out in a competitive market and maximize revenue. This strategy caters to fans seeking an IPL experience, with luxury stays and celebratory meals.

The InterContinental in Mumbai, for instance, is offering a ‘complete experience’ with stay and special menus tailored specifically for IPL fans.

Cricket fever is running high, with India having just drubbed England in a five-match Test series, powered by young cricketers who are also IPL stars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd that operates Social restaurants pan-India has teamed up with several cricketers as part of its marketing efforts to drive sale at its outlets. “We saw a 20-30% surge in order volumes during the ICC Men’s World Cup last year and we anticipate similar growth this year. We're excited to bring this 'Doosra Stadium’ experience to guests," said Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer at the company.

Industry experts expect the targeted deals to be a key driver for increased bookings during the opening weekend. This not only capitalizes on the tournament's massive popularity but also fosters a festive atmosphere around the much-anticipated event.

Hopes are soaring as fast-food chains in particular have borne the brunt of reduced out-of-home consumption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Restaurant chains said the upcoming IPL will help provide the industry a much-needed boost.

"IPL is going be big this year," said Sagar Daryani, co-founder and chief executive, WOW! Momo.

“We would ideally be having match day combos in stores along with our stalls in most of the stadiums during the matches," he said. "We feel both the IPL and elections would play a role in escalating consumption. Especially given that the last couple of quarters had seen a lull for the QSR business. We are super bullish this year." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, Lite Bite Foods, the company that owns brands like Zambar, YouMee, Tres, Hahn's Kitchen, and The Artful Baker, is running a promotion for most of its outlets on delivery via Zomato and Swiggy. It expects a 20% jump in business over a regular weekend, said Rohit Aggarwal, the company’s director.

Jamie Oliver Pizzeria is looking at a 7-10% increase in deliveries and 30-35% increase in dine-ins.

Last season, as per BARC data, about 505 million viewers watched the live broadcast of IPL matches on television and broadcasters said the tournament got more than 427 billion minutes of watch-time for live broadcasts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

