Retail car sales remain in low gear in June despite discounts; FADA puts blame on scorching heatwave. Details here

Retail sales of passenger cars in India fell in June for the second consecutive month as heatwaves across the country discouraged consumers from spending despite "substantial discounts", Reuters reported on Friday, quoting data from from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).

The passenger vehicle sales fell by 6.8 per cent year-on-year in June, a wider drop than the 1 per cent decline in May, according to data from FADA, which tracks monthly retail sales from dealers to buyers. Auto sales are seen as a key indicator of private consumption in India.India's auto industry forms 7 per cent of the country's GDP, as per government data. The intense heat in northern India has reduced footfall at dealerships and led to fewer people buying cars, according to analysts quoted by Reuters. This especially hurts small cars and electric vehicles.

Subdued retail demand also led to muted wholesales for some carmakers, according to industry analysts. Tata Motors attributed the drop to the impact of the Indian elections and the weather. Mahindra & Mahindra also posted weaker-than-expected overall June wholesale growth. Still, the SUV portfolios of companies, including Maruti Suzuki, benefitted from strong demand and showed record-high sales in the financial year 2024. "Despite improved product availability and substantial discounts aimed at stimulating demand, market sentiment remains subdued due to extreme heat resulting in 15 per cent less walk-ins," FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said in a statement.

