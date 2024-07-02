Retail credit aplenty. But why is our spending growth soft?
Summary
- iPhones, expensive cars, beautiful clothes and longer holidays. We are buying them on credit. In 2023-24, retail lending of banks grew 27.5%— the fastest pace ever. In contrast, private consumption grew 8.5% during the year, almost at its slowest pace in two decades. We explain the mystery.
Mumbai: I take my evening walk on the Prabhadevi-Dadar beach in Mumbai. On many days, one can see the full length of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, along with beautiful sunsets changing from crimson red to violet in colour. Indeed, Mumbai is very beautiful in long shots.
What these long shots don’t show is all the debris that the sea throws back every day. Once one sees the beach littered with debris—which the local municipality is either lethargic about cleaning up or perhaps struggling to—one realizes that the setting is not as beautiful once the picture is complete.
The Indian economy is a tad like that. In 2023-24, the size of the economy or its gross domestic product (GDP) grew 8.2% in real terms adjusted for inflation, a very good growth figure. Nonetheless, the private consumption expenditure, the money you and I spend on buying things and the largest part of the economy—which over the years has formed around 55-60% of its size—grew by just 4%, the slowest since 2002-03, ignoring the pandemic year of 2020-21. In nominal terms, not adjusted for inflation in 2023-24, private consumption grew 8.5%, the slowest since 2004-05, ignoring 2020-21.