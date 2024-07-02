Retail credit aplenty. But why is our spending growth soft?

The Structure

When it comes to retail loans, the division between housing loans and non-housing loans is around half and half. In the last five years, from the end of 2018-19 to the end of 2023-24, non-housing retail loans have grown by 19.7% per year on average. In comparison, housing loans have grown by around 18.6% per year on average. But this comes with a disclaimer. A good portion of housing loan growth came between the end of 2022-23 and the end of 2023-24, when they grew 36.7%. If we look at the four-year period between 2018-19 and 2022-23, they have grown at a much slower pace of 14.5% per year on average.