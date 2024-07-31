Retail payments at several co-operative, regional rural banks hit due to ransomware attack

  • Retail payments of several co-operative and regional rural banks were interrupted due to a ransomware attack on technology service provider C-Edge Technologies Ltd. Customers of these banks will not be able to access payment systems for some time.

Anshika Kayastha
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Necessary security review is under process and connectivity to affected banks will be restored “at the earliest”. (istockphoto)
Necessary security review is under process and connectivity to affected banks will be restored “at the earliest”. (istockphoto)

Several co-operative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) were impacted on Wednesday, facing an interruption in retail payments, following a ransomware attack on associate technology service provider C-Edge Technologies Ltd, National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) said in a statement.

“It has been brought to NPCI’s notice that C-Edge Technologies Ltd, a technology service provider who caters mostly to cooperative and regional rural banks, has been possibly impacted by a ransomware attack impacting a few of their systems,” it said. 

To prevent a larger impact on the payment ecosystem, NPCI has temporarily isolated C-Edge Technologies from accessing NPCI's retail payment systems. NPCI is the umbrella organisation for all retail payments systems in India and offers products and services such as RuPay, BHIM UPI, Bharat BillPay, and IMPS, among others.

“Customers of banks serviced by C-Edge will not be able to access payment systems during the period of isolation,” NPCI said, adding that restoration work is underway on a “war footing” along with C-Edge Technologies.

Further, necessary security review is under process and connectivity to affected banks will be restored “at the earliest”. Reports suggest over 200 co-operative banks and RRBs have been compromised by the ransomware attack.

C-Edge Technologies is a joint venture between Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and State Bank of India (SBI). The SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform offers IT solutions and services, core banking services, business processes and strategic consulting that assist banks in maximising the value of their IT spend, reduce transaction costs and enhance customer satisfaction. 

During the first half of 2024, India witnessed 388 data breaches, 107 data leaks, 39 ransomware group activities and 59 cases of illegal sale of access credentials or leaks, as per a recent report titled ‘India Breach Report’ by FalconFeeds, an entity of cyber-security firm Technisanct. Education, government and technology sectors were the primary targets, while healthcare, banking, manufacturing, and consumer services also faced severe attacks, the report said.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Industry news, Breaking NewsEvents and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:58 PM IST
HomeIndustryRetail payments at several co-operative, regional rural banks hit due to ransomware attack

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    241.05
    03:56 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    7.4 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.60
    03:59 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.4 (-0.77%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.85
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    3.75 (2.58%)

    Tata Steel

    165.35
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.3 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CCL Products India

    675.30
    03:41 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    59.65 (9.69%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    98.19
    03:54 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    6.89 (7.55%)

    Granules India

    630.35
    03:51 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    42.55 (7.24%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,690.00
    03:29 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    167.25 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

      More From Popular in Industry
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue