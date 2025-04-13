‘10-minute deliveries inhumane’: BJP MP opposes quick commerce, flags ‘mental, physical pressure’ on riders

Advertisement

Praveen Khandelwal, BJP MP from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk and Secretary General of CAIT on Sunday lashed out at India's booming quick commerce industry, claiming that the model does not only impact small traders but also undermines human dignity of delivery partners and called the syste, inhumane.

The Confederation of All India Traders(CAIT) alleged that a 10-minute delivery system undermines small retailers and also “places undue mental and physical pressure on delivery workers”.

He called the 10-minute delivery system inhumane.

“The obsession with 10-minute delivery in the name of convenience is not just unnecessary —it’s inhumane. India does not need this model of quick commerce that prioritises speed over the mental and physical well-being of workers,” he said.

He claimed that delivery executives are often subjected to unrealistic targets and unsafe conditions, risking their health and safety in pursuit of hyper-speed convenience.

India does not need 10-minute deliveries: CAIT Khandelwal also argued that India does not need 10-minute deliveries. He said the country already has a time-tested, efficient, and deeply rooted network of neighbourhood retail stores (kirana shops) that have faithfully served communities for decades.

“These local shops are not just convenient, but also socially and economically vital for millions of families across the country,” he said.

“We must question: Are we willing to trade human dignity and retail sustainability for a few minutes of speed,” Khandelwal asked.

CAIT in a statement noted that the emergence of 10-minute delivery models in the name of “quick commerce” is “raising serious concerns about the future of ethical business practices, workforce welfare, and the survival of India’s traditional retail ecosystem”.

Toxic work culture According to CAIT National President B C Bhartia, behind every ‘lightning-fast’ delivery is a “worker racing against the clock, risking their safety, health, and dignity”.

“This model promotes a toxic work culture, putting immense pressure on delivery personnel, many of whom work in unsafe conditions, under stress, and often without adequate compensation or protection,” he said.

All India Mobile Retailers Association Chairman Kailash Lakhyani argued that convenience must not come at the cost of human dignity.

“The government must seriously consider framing guidelines or regulations to curb exploitative practices in quick commerce, ensuring that worker rights and humane working conditions are non-negotiable,” he said.

“India needs sustainable, ethical commerce — not reckless speed,” Khandelwal agreed.

Retailers report over 50% dip in sales The rise of quick commerce has caused a significant decline in the sale of food, beverages and confectionery in urban centers, as 52 per cent of physical store retailers reported experiencing the drop, PwC said in a report in March.

Quick commerce, also known as q-commerce or on-demand delivery, is a type of e-commerce that can deliver orders in 10 to 30 minutes or less. Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart are some of the largest players in India right now.

The report says that beyond food, personal care (47 per cent) and household cleaning (33 per cent) are also experiencing significant sales reductions.