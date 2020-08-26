30 September is deadline to adhere to country of origin tag

“Though the government would like it to be sooner than later, I doubt the 30 September deadline is practical. For new listings, it is possible; but for old listings, much more time is required. Some trade bodies have written that companies would need 6-7 months. Some companies have written that for legacy listings it will be impossible to meet the deadline as in a physical lockdown, it is not possible to access the goods physically and check the country of origin in the packet. We want it to be done quickly, but it is the sellers who have to do it, not platforms. The problem is sellers are not in those meetings though they have to do 90% of the work," the executive said.