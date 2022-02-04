60% home deliveries are now done in 20 minutes: Domino’s

To be sure, Domino’s had first announced its 20-minute delivery initiative during its second quarter earnings call in October. As a part of the initiative, the company has put in place a “fortressing strategy", to aggressively expand its store network in existing markets to bring down delivery times further. Domino’s first piloted the initiative in its home market in the US in 2012. “We have made very good progress in the last two quarters. As I mentioned earlier, more than 60% of our orders now get delivered in under 20 minutes. It led to significant improvement in customer satisfaction scores," Pratik Pota, chief executive officer, and whole-time director, Jubilant Foodworks, said.