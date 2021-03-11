66% consumer product cos, retailers plan change in supply chain strategy: Report

“Over two-thirds of organizations (68%) say they faced difficulties in demand planning due to a lack of accurate and up-to-date information on fluctuating customer demand during the pandemic," the research note said. In India, 73% of organisations had difficulties in demand planning due to lack of data on fluctuating demand. However, over 65% of organizations plan to segment supply chains according to demand patterns, product value and regional dimensions post pandemic; over 50% plan to rely on analytics and AI-machine learning for demand forecasting going forward.