66% consumers didn’t shop during latest e-commerce sales: LocalCircles report

According to the ‘mood of the consumer’ survey by LocalCircles, 27% of the respondents said that they spent at least ₹1000 to shop at these e-commerce sales. Around 7% of the respondents said they spent over ₹10,000, and another 20% said they spent between ₹1000 and ₹10,000 during the sale. Almost 7% of respondents said they spent up to Rs. 1000.