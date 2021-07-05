80% consumers want e-com rules: survey

In the survey, respondents were asked about the modes of online retail that need to covered under some sort of regulations—7% agreed that e-commerce marketplace and inventory models must be covered, while 3% said e-pharmacies, e-groceries require some rules. Another 14% said all electronically sold services such as app-based food delivery and app taxis need some regulation. A majority of those surveyed voted for all of the three options. However, 10% of respondents want no regulation, while 9% did not have an opinion.

