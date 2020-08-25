A mixed festival season awaits India's top retailers

Electronics retailers, however, seem more upbeat. Consumers are shopping for laptops, upgraded television sets and kitchen appliances in the past couple of months. This demand is likely to continue into the festive season, said Nilesh Gupta, managing director at electronics retailer Vijay Sales. “It is no longer pent up demand, it is now normal, the demand will continue—more than buying only because it is festive season, consumers will buy these products because they need them," said Gupta. Vijay Sales typically registers 40% of its annual sales between September and November.