A warning from Walmart about the health of the American consumer

A bigger worry is the potential drop-off in consumer demand. The tailwind from strong household balance-sheets, fortified by pandemic-induced saving and government handouts, will not blow for ever. According to Goldman Sachs, another bank, households have spent a third of their excess savings and will have spent another third by the end of 2023. Firms that, like Home Depot and Walmart, were quick to flaunt their pricing power last year are now more careful about further price rises, lest this put shoppers off shopping. Last week Kraft Heinz, a food conglomerate, said it was mostly done raising prices this year. Even well-heeled consumers, who disproportionately drove retailers’ sales growth in 2022, are feeling the heat, as Walmart’s success with them shows. It is all too easy to imagine Mr McMillon’s discerning shoppers turning into dispirited ones.