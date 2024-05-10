Accel and Fireside will no longer invest in online-only D2C brands in India
Only startups that are willing to sell both online and offline will find takers, the VC investors said, underscoring that predictions of a ‘new normal’ during the pandemic have not played out.
Leading venture capital investors Accel Partners and Fireside Ventures have said they will no longer invest in online-only direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands in India, and instead back businesses that have a credible offline or omnichannel (offline and online) strategy.