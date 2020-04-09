Adani Wilmar ties up with Swiggy to deliver essentials

NEW DELHI : Packaged consumer goods company, Adani Wilmar on Thursday said it has partnered with online food aggregator Swiggy to deliver food items.

The company is creating “combo packs", each with an assortment of four to five essential items, that it will list on Swiggy. Adani Wilmar sells cooking oil, wheat flour, and packaged rice among other staples.

Delivery of the Fortune range of products by Swiggy will begin in Lucknow and Kanpur next week. The company will scale up availability of its products on the Swiggy app to 13 more cities, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, gradually.

“The option to order Fortune-branded products will be activated on the Swiggy app as soon as it becomes available in a particular geography. Once an order is placed, delivery executives will pick up the Fortune products from Swiggy’s stock points, and deliver them to customers within 24 hours," Adani Wilmar said in a statement to the press on Thursday.

The company said given the lack of clarity around the lockdown, it has decided to initiate this tie-up to ensure people stuck at home can access essentials.

“Logistics and supply chains have been disrupted due to the ongoing lockdown. While the current lockdown is slated to end on April 14, there is no clarity when the situation will return to normal," Angshu Mallick, deputy CEO, Adani Wilmar, said.

The tie-up with Swiggy will ensure that customers can access the whole range of products without stepping out of their homes, said Mallick.