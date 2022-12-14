Affluent urban consumers are spending more on a clean wardrobe

Affluent urban consumers are spending more on a clean wardrobe2 min read . 12:31 AM IST
NEW DELHI :Affluent urban consumers are not only upgrading their wardrobes, but are also purchasing expensive detergents and washing machines with better features, driving up demand for premium products, industry executives said.
While the covid pandemic furthered the premiumization of the consumer goods industry as Indians looked for specific solutions such as washing pods or capsules, liquid detergents, post-wash fabric conditioners and dishwashers in the absence of domestic helps, the trend continues to dominate the market, they added.
This has led to a significant shift in consumer goods companies’ product strategies.
Take for instance Hindustan Unilever Ltd that sells laundry brands Rin, Wheel, Surf Excel and Comfort under its ₹16,578 crore home care business. In the last five years, HUL’s liquid detergent and fabric conditioner business has grown four times, with its premium portfolio contributing ₹2,000 crore-plus, the company said in its annual report for FY22.
The company has launched Surf Excel smart shots or capsules, its most premium product in the laundry category, in 2020, and is “seriously considering" local manufacturing of the product, said Deepak Subramanian, executive director, HUL and GM- South Asia, Home Care’.
“A couple of key trends are at play and these are the trends that are set to become bigger over the next 10 years. One is automation of all things to do with laundry. Today, washing machine penetration in India is 15–17%, and is set to increase significantly. The moment consumers start using washing machines, they shift to newer products. That’s when penetration of liquid detergents tends to go up," he said.
Growing reach of e-commerce and the advent of fast-fashion brands have also led consumers to buy more premium clothes. “India is in this cycle where our wardrobes are becoming bigger, better and diversified, driven by easy access to e-commerce."
With the premiumization of wardrobes, consumers are also looking for solutions to clean special silks, chiffons, linen, denims and cotton.
However, nearly 68% of the laundry washing volumes still rests with the mass segment, while 32% is from premium products, experts added.
HUL, which led the premiumization of the laundry category, premium products comprise 52% of its portfolio—the number was sub-30% a decade ago. “About ten years ago, we were 70-75% in the mass segment. There has been a major shift in our portfolio in the last decade as we have built Surf Excel, and liquids portfolio. We now have the portfolio and the capabilities to continue to drive the premiumization of this category," Subramanian said.
Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, and vice president, fabric care, P&G India, which sells the Ariel and Tide brands, said the premiumization in the laundry category is “very visible", and P&G is seeing strong growth.“Liquid detergents are priced at 3x the average price, but are growing 50% year-on-year. Even premium machine powders are growing twice as fast. Growth is coming from top of the pyramid, as they are more resilient to inflation."
“As household incomes rise, people have more expensive clothes in the wash basket and less time for laundry. This creates preference for premium and efficient detergents."
Germany’s Bosch Appliances said consumers are moving to 8kg-plus washing machines which contribute 55-60% of its sales. “We have tripled the share of premium products to our overall portfolio," Neeraj Bahl, MD and CEO, BSH Home Appliances, said.