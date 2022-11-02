After Thums Up and Sprite, Coca-Cola sets goal for Maaza to reach $1 billion

“We would love to have one juice brand getting into that ($1 billion portfolio) very clearly—that’s our ambition. It may take a little bit longer, may not be by next year. Because one of the issues which happened is that this year, the mango crop has fallen, the price of mango is obnoxiously high. We have done good work in building operations for Maaza. If it happens, it’s good but definitely it will happen by 2024; if it happens by 2023 it will be a bonus," Sanket Ray, president for India and South-West Asia, Coca-Cola, said during a media interaction at the company’s headquarters in Gurugram.