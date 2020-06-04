Agile kirana stores conquered the covid lockdown: Mediratta

While the first phase of the lockdown saw people hoarding commodities like flour and oil, it saw a 60-70% jump in frozen food and ready-to-eat meals as people worked from home without household help. While the eased restrictions allow delivery of non-essentials, items such as crockery, fans, refrigerators and dishwashers have witnessed an uptick. Mediratta does not see a jump in categories like apparel in the near term, as people brace for job losses and salary cuts.