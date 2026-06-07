Silent hijack: Meet the post-app middleman terrifying e-commerce giants

Mumbai: “Help me find a shampoo for wavy hair that can control frizz for under ₹1,000.”
I typed this query into ChatGPT after connecting with Innovist, a personal care brand that has built an app on the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven chatbot platform.
Within seconds, a product widget appeared inside the chat window with multiple recommendations. The chatbot suggested two products, and as a response beneath the widget, it explained why they might suit my hair type.
What happened next was noticeably different from a traditional e-commerce search. When I ignored the products it initially recommended and clicked on a different item altogether, the chatbot responded almost immediately. “You appeared to have selected a damage-repair serum instead,” and went on to reiterate why it believed its original recommendations were a better fit for my stated concern.