Airports want govt to allow sale of Indian liquor at duty-free shops
- The request is part of a set of Budget recommendations from the Association of Private Airport Operators
Flyers in India might get to buy popular Indian liquor brands such as Indri and Amrut at duty-free shops across the country, if the government agrees to such a request from private airport operators. Wine and spirits are ranked third in terms of sales at duty-free shops, according to Mordor Intelligence, a market research firm; fashion and accessories, and jewellery and watches are the top two categories.