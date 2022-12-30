Alcohol cos cheer as December looks merry for them1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 08:47 PM IST
Since New Year will be celebrated on a weekend, customers have stocked up and are ready for home parties, or are even travelling
On-premise as well as in-home alcohol sales is likely to rise during the New Year weekend. While many high-end alcohol retailers said pre-purchase of alcoholic beverages for year-end celebrations was seen through December, sales may pick up at the last minute, as was seen over the Christmas weekend.