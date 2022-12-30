Alcohol cos cheer as December looks merry for them

Maharashtra -based alcobeverages importer and distributor Monika Alcobev expect quick uptick in sales for tequila and champagne as well as cocktail mixing spirits like Templeton rye whisky, Creyente Mezcal tequila, and unique liqueurs such as Choya Umeshu and La Botija Pisco. It has seen a spurt in alcohol sales ahead of the year-end festive holidays. The company’s national sales and marketing director Hemang Chandat said home-bar consumption increased considerably since covid. “There is one major difference in the way people are consuming alcohol now. They are buying complex cocktail mixing spirits. We are seeing an equal sale of quality spirits at home as we are in on-trade or at bars."