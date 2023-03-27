Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Returns to China After a Year Away

Mr. Ma has kept a low profile since November 2020, when Ant Group Co. called off initial public offerings in Hong Kong and Shanghai that were on track to raise more than $34 billion. The cancellations came after Mr. Ma’s speech at a financial forum drew the ire of regulators. Regulators subsequently launched a probe into Alibaba for alleged anticompetitive behavior on its e-commerce platform and later hit the company with a record $2.8 billion fine.