Almost 25-30% products sold in India spurious with counterfeiting: Report

Almost 25-30% products sold in India spurious with counterfeiting: Report2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:45 PM IST
- Counterfeiting is most prevalent in apparel (31%), FMCG (28%), and automotives (25%) are the top segments where consumers came across a counterfeit product, followed by Pharmaceuticals (20%), consumer durables (17%), and agrochemicals (16%), the report said
NEW DELHI : Almost 25-30% of all products sold in the country are spurious with counterfeiting being most prevalent in apparel and FMCG sectors, followed by pharmaceutical, automotive, and consumer durables, a joint report by Crisil and the Authentication Solution Providers Association (ASPA) said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×