Almost 25-30% products sold in India spurious with counterfeiting: Report

“Illicit goods trade stood at ₹2.6 trillion in FY 2019-20 in India and affecting almost all sectors. It is on the rise and heavily bleeding the country, industry, and consumers by large. An aware consumer holds the power to fight this menace; however, we must enhance consumer awareness about this issue. Consumers play the most crucial role in fighting against fakes. When many consumers are unaware of the actual threat from counterfeits, the country will never be able to harness the strength of active consumer participation in curbing the sale of fake products in the market," Nakul Pasricha, President of the Authentication Solution Providers Association (ASPA) said.