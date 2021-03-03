Amazon announces new ‘Summer Sale’: Deals on appliances, TVs and more

Amazon announces new ‘Summer Sale’: Deals on appliances, TVs and more2 min read . 07:37 PM IST
During the ‘Mega Home Summer Sale customers can get savings on appliance brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Voltas, Symphony among others
Amazon.in announced the ‘Mega Home Summer Sale’ starting March 4. The e-commerce giant will be providing offers and deals on appliances, TV, furniture & more. Apart from offers, Amazon will also be offering no cost EMI, exchange offers, scheduled delivery and installation. The sale will be live until 7 March.
During the ‘Mega Home Summer Sale customers can get savings on appliance brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Voltas, Symphony among others. They can also avail instant discount of 10% off up to ₹1,500 on HDFC Bank credit cards, credit card EMI & debit card EMI on a minimum transaction of ₹7,500.
Amazon revealed a few of the offers that will be made available during the summer sale. Here are some of the offers by participating sellers:
