Home >Industry >Retail >Amazon announces new ‘Summer Sale’: Deals on appliances, TVs and more

Amazon announces new ‘Summer Sale’: Deals on appliances, TVs and more

FILE PHOTO: The e-commerce giant will offer up to 40% off on-air conditioners from top brands such as Voltas, Daikin, LG, Whirlpool, Sanyo
2 min read . 07:37 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

During the ‘Mega Home Summer Sale customers can get savings on appliance brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Voltas, Symphony among others

Amazon.in announced the ‘Mega Home Summer Sale’ starting March 4. The e-commerce giant will be providing offers and deals on appliances, TV, furniture & more. Apart from offers, Amazon will also be offering no cost EMI, exchange offers, scheduled delivery and installation. The sale will be live until 7 March.

During the ‘Mega Home Summer Sale customers can get savings on appliance brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Voltas, Symphony among others. They can also avail instant discount of 10% off up to 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit cards, credit card EMI & debit card EMI on a minimum transaction of 7,500.

Amazon revealed a few of the offers that will be made available during the summer sale. Here are some of the offers by participating sellers:

Appliances

ACs

  • Up to 40% off on-air conditioners from top brands such as Voltas, Daikin, LG, Whirlpool, Sanyo
  • Split Inverter ACs starting 22,999
  • Window ACs starting 17,490
  • AC capacity to vary from 0.75-ton ACs to 2-ton ACs
  • Split ACs from Amazon Basics stating 22,499
  • Over 80 new launches for the season from brands like Voltas, LG, Panasonic, IFB & Upcoming brands like Midea, Hisense & Livpure
  • 1.4 Ton line up from Voltas ACs with 4 new models: 2 new inverter split AC models

Refrigerators

  • 35% off on refrigerators from brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej and more
  • Refrigerators starting 13,790
  • Convertible refrigerators starting 21,290
  • Up to 12,000 off on Side-by-side refrigerators on exchange
  • Refrigerators from top brands starting 657/month No Cost EMI
  • Newly launched Samsung DigiTouch refrigerators to be available during sale
  • Min 10% off on over 60 new launches in refrigerators

Other Appliances

  • Up to 40% off on a wide selection of coolers from brands such as Symphony, Crompton, Bajaj, Havells and others
  • Up to 50% off, on ceiling fans from brands like Orient Electric, Crompton and more
  • Up to 50% off on kitchen & home appliances
  • Up to 35% off on washing machines from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, IFB & more
  • Up to 40% of on Microwaves
  • Up to 40% off on chimneys from brands like Kaff, Elica, Hindware, Faber & more

TVs

  • Up to 30% Smart TVs,
  • Up to 20% off 32-inch TV,
  • Up to 30% off Android TVs
  • Up to 30% off Large panel TVs
  • Up to 30% off Premium TVs
  • Up to 25% off Fire TV OS TVs

