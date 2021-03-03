Amazon announces new ‘Summer Sale’: Deals on appliances, TVs and more

During the ‘Mega Home Summer Sale customers can get savings on appliance brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Voltas, Symphony among others

Amazon.in announced the ‘Mega Home Summer Sale’ starting March 4. The e-commerce giant will be providing offers and deals on appliances, TV, furniture & more. Apart from offers, Amazon will also be offering no cost EMI, exchange offers, scheduled delivery and installation. The sale will be live until 7 March.

Amazon revealed a few of the offers that will be made available during the summer sale. Here are some of the offers by participating sellers:

ACs

Up to 40% off on-air conditioners from top brands such as Voltas, Daikin, LG, Whirlpool, Sanyo

Split Inverter ACs starting ₹ 22,999

22,999 Window ACs starting ₹ 17,490

17,490 AC capacity to vary from 0.75-ton ACs to 2-ton ACs

Split ACs from Amazon Basics stating ₹ 22,499

22,499 Over 80 new launches for the season from brands like Voltas, LG, Panasonic, IFB & Upcoming brands like Midea, Hisense & Livpure

1.4 Ton line up from Voltas ACs with 4 new models: 2 new inverter split AC models Refrigerators

35% off on refrigerators from brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej and more

Refrigerators starting ₹ 13,790

13,790 Convertible refrigerators starting ₹ 21,290

21,290 Up to ₹ 12,000 off on Side-by-side refrigerators on exchange

12,000 off on Side-by-side refrigerators on exchange Refrigerators from top brands starting ₹ 657/month No Cost EMI

657/month No Cost EMI Newly launched Samsung DigiTouch refrigerators to be available during sale

Up to 30% Smart TVs,

Up to 20% off 32-inch TV,

Up to 30% off Android TVs

Up to 30% off Large panel TVs

Up to 30% off Premium TVs

Up to 25% off Fire TV OS TVs