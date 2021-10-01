BENGALURU : Amazon India has bolstered its infrastructure across fulfilment centres, in-city delivery stations and Fresh centres ahead of the festival season. It has created over 110,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network, to strengthen its fulfilment and delivery capabilities to meet the anticipated surge in customer demand during the festival sale season.

Amazon has increased its storage capacity by 40% with more than 60 fulfilment centres (FC) in 15 states, offering 43 million cubic feet to its sellers. It has expanded as well as launched specialized FCs for large appliances and furniture categories in cities such as Gurugram, Patna, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Lucknow and Hyderabad.

The storage capacity of this exclusive network has doubled compared to last year and will ensure faster deliveries to close to 15,500 pin codes with more than 80% customers now being able to receive their deliveries next day or within two days.

Amazon offers customers a scheduled delivery and installation experience for large appliances in more than 220 cities in India, with over 96% of customers opting for this service.

Customers can also avail installation services for large appliances in 370 cities and furniture in 200 cities in India.

The company has also introduced unified delivery and installation service for a hassle-free experience to its customers. Ahead of the festival season, the service has expanded to 19 cities for select TV brands.

“We have 24 specialised FCs now for large appliances and furniture, two important categories for us. We also have 1850 (in-city) delivery stations both in metros and smaller cities," said Prakash Dutta, vice-president, customer fulfillment operations, Amazon India.

Amazon India has also expanded its network designed to provide the infrastructure for Amazon Fresh, its ultra-fast delivery service of daily essentials and groceries. The company has doubled its processing capacity from last year with more than 35 such specialized centres across 14 cities in India.

It has also expanded infrastructure across other types of buildings that enable fulfillment of customer orders in this category. With this expansion, the company now has nearly 1 million sq ft of dedicated space for the storage and fulfilment of tens of thousands of curated items in the Amazon Fresh selection.

The company has strengthened its delivery network across the country with the launch of new delivery stations in states like Uttarakhand, Assam, Gujarat and Karnataka to name a few. Its 1850 delivery stations include both owned and operated by Amazon as well as delivery service partners to further its direct reach, including in many north-eastern towns such as Morigaon, Diphu, Birpuria and Karimganj.

It has continued to invest in its flagship ‘I Have Space’ program and launched in an additional 70 cities, located in states like Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur to name a few. The program has more than 28,000 neighborhood and kirana partners in close to 420 cities who will deliver customer orders with Amazon this festival season.

Under the ‘I Have Space’ program, Amazon India partners with local store owners to deliver products to customers within a 2-4km radius of their store during their free time.

Amazon India delivers to all 100% serviceable pin codes, with more than 97% pin codes now being able to receive their deliveries within two days of placing an order.

Amazon said it has strengthened its ability to deliver with speed, with a 4X year-on-year increase in its same-day delivery service and a 3X scale up from last year for its unique sub-same day delivery offering for all customers.

“Our continued investments in infrastructure across our fulfillment and delivery network will enable us to support our customers even better, with the convenience they need and deliver safely with a seamless, fast and reliable experience during the festive season, and beyond. We remain committed towards investing in the country and strengthening our reach, and enabling our sellers while creating tens of thousands of direct and indirect work opportunities for local communities," said Akhil Saxena, VP, customer fulfilment operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon.

