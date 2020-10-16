Amazon Business deals announced under Great Indian Festival sale: Details here

Amazon Business deals announced under Great Indian Festival sale: Details here5 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2020, 05:57 PM IST
Amazon Business announced new exclusive deals for business buyers as part of the ‘Great Indian Festival’. Businesses will be able to access these deals from 17 October. However, Prime members will get early access starting today.
Amazon Business customers can purchase products with GST invoice. They can buy from the specially curated Corporate Gifting store as well. This can be used to discover and buy festive gifts for clients & employees.
The e-tailer is offering a choice from categories like laptops, printers, networking devices, deep freezers, office electronics from top brands like bOAT, Lenovo, Epson, Philips and more.
Amazon Business customers can use the Great Indian Festival to plan long and short term business purchases with greater savings on account of bulk discounts, exclusive deals, lower festive price offers, GST invoice for input tax credit and more. Amazon Business customers can also avail a special 5% cashback on a purchase of above ₹1 lakh.
Here are some offers and deals for Amazon Business customers on the Great India Festival from participating brands and sellers:
New launches:
- OnePlus 8T
- HP LaserJet Pro M30w Multi-Function Wireless Laser Printer
- Win 10 Pro brings a range of affordable Mini-PCs in the commercial range with under INR 30K
- Launch of Netgear AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender
- Samsung Tab A7
- Philips 600 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV
- Netgear Nighthawk Whole Wi-Fi 6 System
- Bose Sport Earbuds—True Wireless Earphones, Baltic Blue
- CP PLUS HD - 4 Camera Kit
Amazon Business customers can buy from among a wide variety of Corporate Gifting selection:
- Quantity Discounts on headphones from top brands – Boat, JBL, Skullcandy and Beats
- Business exclusive price on gifting selection from Nokia, Lenovo, Boat and Huawei starting at ₹899
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Film Camera starting at Rs. 2999
- Cello Signature Carbon Gift set - Premium Metal Ball Pen with Keychain & Passport Holder with attractive quantity discounts starting at Rs. 377
- Premium dry fruits combo from Happilo starting at ₹778
- Non-stick cookware starting at ₹499
Amazon Business has curated a range of commercial products across categories like laptops, projector, printers with specifications that make them more relevant for business or office use. These products can be purchased with business exclusive discounts, GST invoice for input tax credit as well as discounts on bulk purchase
- Epson EB-U05 Full HD Projector (White) at ₹63345
- boAt Stone 1401 Portable Wireless Speaker at ₹4299
- Lenovo Thinkpad E14 i5 Thin and light laptop at ₹58,490
- HP Neverstop Laser Multi-Function Printer with Google Cloud Print at ₹17499
- TP-Link Archer C80 AC1900 Dual Band Wireless at ₹1949
- Philips 20W Smart LED Flood Light at ₹902
- Lenovo V14 Intel Core i3 Laptop at ₹31490
Amazon Business customers can also avail discounts meant only for business customers on the following products:
- boAt Stone 1400 Bluetooth Speaker at ₹4799
- Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core Laptop ₹39990
- Dinshi Infinix Full HD Projector at ₹4199
- ViewSonic M1-Portable Projector with Dual Harman Kardon Speakers at ₹31999
- Everycom X7 LED Projector at ₹8299
- boAt Airdopes at ₹1759
- Milton Super 1000 Single Wall Stainless Steel Bottle, 1000 ml, Silver at ₹322
- Wipro Garnet 30-Watt LED Floodlight at ₹1389
- BAMBALIO 8 Digit NUMBERING Machine at ₹1073
- GBC ShredMaster at ₹8954
- Texas Instruments TI-89 Titanium Graphing Calculator at ₹15249
- Portronics Portable RuffPad E-Writer at ₹387
- Kimberly-Clark Aquarius Hand Roll Towel Dispenser at ₹7115
- HTC Instrument Digital Multimeter at ₹1963
- KROST Universal Drill at ₹2836
- Yuzuki Outside Micrometer at ₹1239
- boAt Rockerz Wireless Headset with Super Extra Bass at ₹899
- Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation at ₹14990
- boAt Airdopes at ₹1999
- Mi 360° 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera at ₹2699
Computers and Accessories:
- Up to 30% discount on commercial laptops relevant for business customers from brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell and more
- Up to 30% off exclusive discount on commercial grade printers relevant for business customers from brand like Canon, HP, Epson, Brother and many more
- Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 10th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop at ₹35990
- HP 410 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Color Printer with Voice-Activated Printing at ₹12299
- Seagate Expansion Portable 1.5TB External Hard Drive at ₹3999
- Lenovo Tab at ₹18999
- Acer Aspire 3 Intel i3-10th Gen 15.6 laptop at ₹32990
TV and Large Appliances:
- Up to 65% off on TV’s & appliances, No Cost EMI up to 24 Months
- Offers from brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Sony and more
- 4K TVs starting at ₹19,999
- Large screen (50 inches) TVs starting at ₹18,999
- OnePlus Y Series 80 cm HD Ready LED Smart Android at ₹13999
- Sony Bravia 138.8 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV at ₹58990
- Smart TVs starting at ₹8999
- OnePlus Y Series 108 cm Full HD LED Smart Android at ₹23999
- Sony Bravia 108 cm Full HD Smart LED TV at INR 34999
- Air Conditioners starting from ₹15999
- Side by Side refrigerator starting ₹40,999 with No Cost EMI up to 12 months
- Up to 45% off on split air conditioners with No Cost EMI starting at ₹1166 per month
- Top load washing machines starting at ₹8,499 with No Cost EMI starting at ₹695 per month
- Mini Refrigerators starting from ₹6699
- Voltas Double Door Deep Freezer, 320 Litres, at ₹17799
Office Improvement & Kitchen:
- Prestige Induction Cooktop with Push button at ₹1800
- Philips Mixer Grinder at ₹3299
- Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700EX Air Purifier at ₹8999
- Philips 61013 Air 5-Watt LED Desklight (Black) at ₹899
- Wipro WiFi Enabled Smart LED Bulb at ₹649
- Fluke 15B+ Digital Multimeter at ₹5839
- 3M Littmann Classic III Monitoring Stethoscope at ₹7799
- STANLEY SC16 1600W Circular Saw at ₹4599
- STANLEY SDH600KV Hammer Drill and Hand Tools Kit at ₹3099
- AmazonBasics Biometric Fingerprint safe, at ₹13689
