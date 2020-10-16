Amazon Business deals announced under Great Indian Festival sale: Details here

Amazon Business announced new exclusive deals for business buyers as part of the ‘Great Indian Festival’. Businesses will be able to access these deals from 17 October. However, Prime members will get early access starting today.

Amazon Business customers can purchase products with GST invoice. They can buy from the specially curated Corporate Gifting store as well. This can be used to discover and buy festive gifts for clients & employees.

The e-tailer is offering a choice from categories like laptops, printers, networking devices, deep freezers, office electronics from top brands like bOAT, Lenovo, Epson, Philips and more.

Amazon Business customers can use the Great Indian Festival to plan long and short term business purchases with greater savings on account of bulk discounts, exclusive deals, lower festive price offers, GST invoice for input tax credit and more. Amazon Business customers can also avail a special 5% cashback on a purchase of above ₹1 lakh.

Here are some offers and deals for Amazon Business customers on the Great India Festival from participating brands and sellers:

New launches:

OnePlus 8T

HP LaserJet Pro M30w Multi-Function Wireless Laser Printer

Win 10 Pro brings a range of affordable Mini-PCs in the commercial range with under INR 30K

Launch of Netgear AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender

Samsung Tab A7

Philips 600 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV

Netgear Nighthawk Whole Wi-Fi 6 System

Bose Sport Earbuds—True Wireless Earphones, Baltic Blue

CP PLUS HD - 4 Camera Kit

Amazon Business customers can buy from among a wide variety of Corporate Gifting selection:





Quantity Discounts on headphones from top brands – Boat, JBL, Skullcandy and Beats

Business exclusive price on gifting selection from Nokia, Lenovo, Boat and Huawei starting at ₹ 899

899 Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Film Camera starting at Rs. 2999

Cello Signature Carbon Gift set - Premium Metal Ball Pen with Keychain & Passport Holder with attractive quantity discounts starting at Rs. 377

Premium dry fruits combo from Happilo starting at ₹ 778

778 Non-stick cookware starting at ₹ 499





Amazon Business has curated a range of commercial products across categories like laptops, projector, printers with specifications that make them more relevant for business or office use. These products can be purchased with business exclusive discounts, GST invoice for input tax credit as well as discounts on bulk purchase

Epson EB-U05 Full HD Projector (White) at ₹ 63345

63345 boAt Stone 1401 Portable Wireless Speaker at ₹ 4299

4299 Lenovo Thinkpad E14 i5 Thin and light laptop at ₹ 58,490

58,490 HP Neverstop Laser Multi-Function Printer with Google Cloud Print at ₹ 17499

17499 TP-Link Archer C80 AC1900 Dual Band Wireless at ₹ 1949

1949 Philips 20W Smart LED Flood Light at ₹ 902

902 Lenovo V14 Intel Core i3 Laptop at ₹ 31490





Amazon Business customers can also avail discounts meant only for business customers on the following products:

boAt Stone 1400 Bluetooth Speaker at ₹ 4799

4799 Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core Laptop ₹ 39990

39990 Dinshi Infinix Full HD Projector at ₹ 4199

4199 ViewSonic M1-Portable Projector with Dual Harman Kardon Speakers at ₹ 31999

31999 Everycom X7 LED Projector at ₹ 8299

8299 boAt Airdopes at ₹ 1759

1759 Milton Super 1000 Single Wall Stainless Steel Bottle, 1000 ml, Silver at ₹ 322

322 Wipro Garnet 30-Watt LED Floodlight at ₹ 1389

1389 BAMBALIO 8 Digit NUMBERING Machine at ₹ 1073

1073 GBC ShredMaster at ₹ 8954

8954 Texas Instruments TI-89 Titanium Graphing Calculator at ₹ 15249

15249 Portronics Portable RuffPad E-Writer at ₹ 387

387 Kimberly-Clark Aquarius Hand Roll Towel Dispenser at ₹ 7115

7115 HTC Instrument Digital Multimeter at ₹ 1963

1963 KROST Universal Drill at ₹ 2836

2836 Yuzuki Outside Micrometer at ₹ 1239

1239 boAt Rockerz Wireless Headset with Super Extra Bass at ₹ 899

899 Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation at ₹ 14990

14990 boAt Airdopes at ₹ 1999

1999 Mi 360° 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera at ₹ 2699

Computers and Accessories:

Up to 30% discount on commercial laptops relevant for business customers from brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell and more

Up to 30% off exclusive discount on commercial grade printers relevant for business customers from brand like Canon, HP, Epson, Brother and many more

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 10th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop at ₹ 35990

35990 HP 410 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Color Printer with Voice-Activated Printing at ₹ 12299

12299 Seagate Expansion Portable 1.5TB External Hard Drive at ₹ 3999

3999 Lenovo Tab at ₹ 18999

18999 Acer Aspire 3 Intel i3-10th Gen 15.6 laptop at ₹ 32990

TV and Large Appliances:

Up to 65% off on TV’s & appliances, No Cost EMI up to 24 Months

Offers from brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Sony and more

4K TVs starting at ₹ 19,999

19,999 Large screen (50 inches) TVs starting at ₹ 18,999

18,999 OnePlus Y Series 80 cm HD Ready LED Smart Android at ₹ 13999

13999 Sony Bravia 138.8 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV at ₹ 58990

58990 Smart TVs starting at ₹ 8999

8999 OnePlus Y Series 108 cm Full HD LED Smart Android at ₹ 23999

23999 Sony Bravia 108 cm Full HD Smart LED TV at INR 34999

Air Conditioners starting from ₹ 15999

15999 Side by Side refrigerator starting ₹ 40,999 with No Cost EMI up to 12 months

40,999 with No Cost EMI up to 12 months Up to 45% off on split air conditioners with No Cost EMI starting at ₹ 1166 per month

1166 per month Top load washing machines starting at ₹ 8,499 with No Cost EMI starting at ₹ 695 per month

8,499 with No Cost EMI starting at 695 per month Mini Refrigerators starting from ₹ 6699

6699 Voltas Double Door Deep Freezer, 320 Litres, at ₹ 17799

Office Improvement & Kitchen:

Prestige Induction Cooktop with Push button at ₹ 1800

1800 Philips Mixer Grinder at ₹ 3299

3299 Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700EX Air Purifier at ₹ 8999

8999 Philips 61013 Air 5-Watt LED Desklight (Black) at ₹ 899

899 Wipro WiFi Enabled Smart LED Bulb at ₹ 649

649 Fluke 15B+ Digital Multimeter at ₹ 5839

5839 3M Littmann Classic III Monitoring Stethoscope at ₹ 7799

7799 STANLEY SC16 1600W Circular Saw at ₹ 4599

4599 STANLEY SDH600KV Hammer Drill and Hand Tools Kit at ₹ 3099

3099 AmazonBasics Biometric Fingerprint safe, at ₹ 13689

