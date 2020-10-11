Amazon, Flipkart ramp up credit products for festive sales

In partnership with Samsung, Flipkart has introduced a ‘Smart Upgrade’ plan, where users can buy a Samsung Galaxy smartphone by paying 70% through EMIs and the balance 30% is a buy-back discount for the next smartphone upgrade. After a year, customers can upgrade to a new phone on Flipkart and return the initial phone purchased. (In case a customer wishes to retain the initial device they can pay the 30% after 12 months.)