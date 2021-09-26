Amazon India has revised the dates for its Great Indian Festival Sale. The revision in dates comes after Flipkart announced new dates. The fluctuations in dates hint towards fierce competition between the two e-commerce giants. Amazon Prime members will get a head start of one day over other buyers.

The e-commerce giant released a statement saying, “Our top priority remains customer trust and the interest of our sellers, especially the lakhs of small sellers and the tens of thousands of local shop owners across India. We continue to innovate for our partners, small businesses, and customers, as they gear up for the upcoming festive season. The Amazon Great Indian Festival will now start from Oct 3, 2021, and as always, Prime members will have early access."

Flipkart made the announcement of the new dates hours before Amazon's revision of dates. Prior to the revision, Flipkart had announced a start date of 7 October. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will be conducted from 3 October to 10 October.

Both e-commerce giants will be offering deals and offers on popular product segments such as smartphones, electrical appliances and more.

