Amazon sale for Prime members from tomorrow. Check best smartphone deals

NEW DELHI : Timed around the Navratri, Durga Puja and Diwali festivals, e-commerce major Amazon's flagship Great Indian Festival sale will begin tomorrow for its Prime members who will get early access from noon. After the 12-hour window is over, the sale will open to everyone from midnight of September 29 till October 4.

Amazon has promised up to 40% off on smartphones with more than ₹2,000 crore worth of discounts and freebies in the Great Indian Festival sale along with free screen replacement worth ₹1,200 crore on smartphones purchases during the event period. Besides no-cost EMIs, Amazon is also bringing in exchange offers up to ₹6,000.

Best smartphone deals during Amazon sale:

- Gadget lovers are awaiting the sale of latest Amazon special smartphones including OnePlus 7T, Samsung M30S, Samsung M10S and Vivo U10 during the event.

- Amazon has promised "irresistible extra offers" on Samsung Galaxy M30s, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Vivo U10 for the first 36 hours of the sale.

- OnePlus 7 series will see a massive price drop of up to ₹4,000.

- For the first time, Samsung M30 smartphones, with a massive battery size of 6000mAh, will be put on sale with prices beginning ₹13,999. Amazon Pay wallet users will get an additional cashback of ₹1,000.

- Newly launched Samsung M10s will also be available on flash sale every 4 hours only on Amazon at ₹8,999.

- Flagship products of Amazon Specials - Samsung M series will be available at massive price drops up to ₹4,500, with the bestseller M30 now available in 3+32 GB variant at only ₹9,999.

- Up to 40% off on flagship Samsung models with Galaxy Note 9 available at a rock bottom price of ₹42,990 and additional exchange offers up to ₹6,000 on Galaxy Note 10 and S10.

- Xiaomi smartphones will be sold for up to ₹12,000 off during the Amazon sale. Redmi 7A will be available at ₹4,999, Redmi 7 at ₹5,999, inclusive of Amazon Pay cashback. The e-commerce portal has also promised never before offers on Redmi Y3, Mi A3 and Poco F1 smartphone models.

- Exciting offers on Apple iPhones, never before offer on iPhone XR and 6S with new launches of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 pro, 11 pro max also available on sale.

- Up to ₹16,000 off on Vivo smartphones with additional up to ₹3,000 on exchange.

- Up to ₹20,000 off on OPPO smartphones with additional up to ₹5,000 on exchange.

- Up to ₹19,000 discount on Honor smartphones.

- Up to ₹30,000 off on Huawei smartphones.