Amazon's flagship Great Indian Festival sale will begin from tomorrow for its Prime members while for others it will begin 12 hours later from the midnight of September 29. (iStock)

Amazon sale for Prime members from tomorrow. Check best smartphone deals

2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2019, 03:44 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Amazon has promised up to 40% off on smartphones with more than 2,000 crore worth of discounts in the Great Indian Festival sale
  • Amazon is also offering free screen replacement worth 1,200 crore on smartphones purchases during the sale period

NEW DELHI : Timed around the Navratri, Durga Puja and Diwali festivals, e-commerce major Amazon's flagship Great Indian Festival sale will begin tomorrow for its Prime members who will get early access from noon. After the 12-hour window is over, the sale will open to everyone from midnight of September 29 till October 4.

Amazon has promised up to 40% off on smartphones with more than 2,000 crore worth of discounts and freebies in the Great Indian Festival sale along with free screen replacement worth 1,200 crore on smartphones purchases during the event period. Besides no-cost EMIs, Amazon is also bringing in exchange offers up to 6,000.

Best smartphone deals during Amazon sale:

- Gadget lovers are awaiting the sale of latest Amazon special smartphones including OnePlus 7T, Samsung M30S, Samsung M10S and Vivo U10 during the event.

- Amazon has promised "irresistible extra offers" on Samsung Galaxy M30s, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Vivo U10 for the first 36 hours of the sale.

- OnePlus 7 series will see a massive price drop of up to 4,000.

- For the first time, Samsung M30 smartphones, with a massive battery size of 6000mAh, will be put on sale with prices beginning 13,999. Amazon Pay wallet users will get an additional cashback of 1,000.

- Newly launched Samsung M10s will also be available on flash sale every 4 hours only on Amazon at 8,999.

- Flagship products of Amazon Specials - Samsung M series will be available at massive price drops up to 4,500, with the bestseller M30 now available in 3+32 GB variant at only 9,999.

- Up to 40% off on flagship Samsung models with Galaxy Note 9 available at a rock bottom price of 42,990 and additional exchange offers up to 6,000 on Galaxy Note 10 and S10.

- Xiaomi smartphones will be sold for up to 12,000 off during the Amazon sale. Redmi 7A will be available at 4,999, Redmi 7 at 5,999, inclusive of Amazon Pay cashback. The e-commerce portal has also promised never before offers on Redmi Y3, Mi A3 and Poco F1 smartphone models.

- Exciting offers on Apple iPhones, never before offer on iPhone XR and 6S with new launches of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 pro, 11 pro max also available on sale.

- Up to 16,000 off on Vivo smartphones with additional up to 3,000 on exchange.

- Up to 20,000 off on OPPO smartphones with additional up to 5,000 on exchange.

- Up to 19,000 discount on Honor smartphones.

- Up to 30,000 off on Huawei smartphones.

