Amazon Great Indian Festival sale witnesses its biggest ever opening for sellers

Amazon announced today that its Great Indian Festival (GIF) has seen the biggest ever opening for its sellers and brand partners. GIF began on midnight of October 16 with Prime Early Access and opened up for all customers on October 17. According to a statement released by the company, more shoppers and sellers participated in the opening 48 hours Great Indian Festival than any opening two days before.

“Over 1.1 Lakh sellers receiving orders; 66% sellers, 91% of new customers, and 66% of new Prime sign-ups from small towns; shopping in 5 Indian languages; and orders from over 98.4% of India’s pin-codes in just 48 hours – it’s truly Bharat’s biggest celebration on Amazon ever!" said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India. “We are humbled how sellers, brands and ecosystem partners nationwide have come together during these unprecedented times to spread joy across the country. We look forward to help their businesses get back on track, and safely deliver joy to our customers during this festive season"

Mayank Mittal from GEIndia is a Delhi-based Local Shop seller on Amazon.in. He said “We were expecting more traffic with Amazon’s Great Indian Festival but had never thought it would lead to an 8X increase in sales. The experience has been amazing for our electronics business."

Samsung India’s Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President said “The Great Indian Festival has already become the biggest days for Samsung Mobiles in India. Customers across the country have especially loved our recent launches - Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31 Prime, appreciating their best-in-class features and specifications"

Overall scale, reach and customer response

Largest number of new customers shopped for the first time on Amazon.in

91% of new customers came from smaller cities

Customers from 98.4% pin codes shopped in the first 48 hours of GIF

Customers experienced the Great Indian Festival in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

Prime Membersip

Prime members shopped more during Prime Early Access than on any other day

More than 66% of new Prime member sign-ups during Prime Early Access were from tier II & III cities such as Tawang, Changlang, Mokokchung, Baran, Pudukkottai, Una and Jaunpur

Sellers got an early start to the Great Indian Festival from October 6

More than 32% sellers see their biggest day on Amazon.in

More than 1,10,000 sellers received an order on Amazon.in

66% of sellers who received an order were from tier II & III cities such as Yadgir in Karnataka, Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu and Lakhisarai in Bihar

Karigar sellers received an order from over 15,000 pin codes

Local Shops sellers received an order from nearly 1,000 pin codes

Over 2,800 new products brought by Launchpad brands





No-Cost EMIs were a big hit

This festive season Amazon made shopping affordable by offering EMI across 24 banks for the first time

Credit amount of more than ₹ 600 crore was disbursed during Prime Early Access

600 crore was disbursed during Prime Early Access 2 out of every 3 EMIs were no cost EMI

3 out of 4 EMI shoppers came from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

More than 3.5 lakh phones were sold on EMI

1 out of 3 ACs and Refrigerators was bought on EMI

1 out of 3 OnePlus and OPPO smartphones was bought on EMI

