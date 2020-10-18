Amazon Great Indian Festival sale witnesses its biggest ever opening for sellers

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale witnesses its biggest ever opening for sellers2 min read . 03:52 PM IST
- More shoppers and sellers participated in the opening 48 hours Great Indian Festival than any opening two days before
Amazon announced today that its Great Indian Festival (GIF) has seen the biggest ever opening for its sellers and brand partners. GIF began on midnight of October 16 with Prime Early Access and opened up for all customers on October 17. According to a statement released by the company, more shoppers and sellers participated in the opening 48 hours Great Indian Festival than any opening two days before.
“Over 1.1 Lakh sellers receiving orders; 66% sellers, 91% of new customers, and 66% of new Prime sign-ups from small towns; shopping in 5 Indian languages; and orders from over 98.4% of India’s pin-codes in just 48 hours – it’s truly Bharat’s biggest celebration on Amazon ever!" said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India. “We are humbled how sellers, brands and ecosystem partners nationwide have come together during these unprecedented times to spread joy across the country. We look forward to help their businesses get back on track, and safely deliver joy to our customers during this festive season"
Mayank Mittal from GEIndia is a Delhi-based Local Shop seller on Amazon.in. He said “We were expecting more traffic with Amazon’s Great Indian Festival but had never thought it would lead to an 8X increase in sales. The experience has been amazing for our electronics business."
Samsung India’s Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President said “The Great Indian Festival has already become the biggest days for Samsung Mobiles in India. Customers across the country have especially loved our recent launches - Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31 Prime, appreciating their best-in-class features and specifications"
Overall scale, reach and customer response
Prime Membersip
Sellers got an early start to the Great Indian Festival from October 6
No-Cost EMIs were a big hit
