Amazon Great Indian Festival sale witnesses its biggest ever opening for sellers

“Over 1.1 Lakh sellers receiving orders; 66% sellers, 91% of new customers, and 66% of new Prime sign-ups from small towns; shopping in 5 Indian languages; and orders from over 98.4% of India’s pin-codes in just 48 hours – it’s truly Bharat’s biggest celebration on Amazon ever!" said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India. “We are humbled how sellers, brands and ecosystem partners nationwide have come together during these unprecedented times to spread joy across the country. We look forward to help their businesses get back on track, and safely deliver joy to our customers during this festive season"