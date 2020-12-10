Amazon India curates list of TVs, mobiles, appliances which offer tax benefits

Amazon India announced a curated storefront which the company claims will allow the buyer to save more with tax benefits on mobiles, appliances, TVs & more. These products offered by the e-commerce giant are eligible for tax benefits as they attract GST of 12% or higher. The discount can be availed in lieu of Leave Travel Concession (LTC).

Once the buyer purchases through this specially curated list, they can access the invoice for the product and then send it to their employer to avail income tax benefits. Buyers are advised to contact their respective employer on eligibility and process for claiming this tax benefit.

Customers can avail tax benefit on high-value products offered by sellers from top brands such as LG, IFB, Dyson, Bajaj, Philips in Appliances; TVs by OnePlus; Furniture by Hometown, Home Centre, Sleepwell, Duroflex and more. Additionally, they can also avail finance options such as No-cost EMI and exchange offers.

Large Appliances

New launches in washing machines from brands like White – Westinghouse (trademark by Electrolux), Toshiba and Foxsky now available on Amazon, starting ₹7,499

Up to 35% off on refrigerators from brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej and more

Up to 40% off on air-conditioners from brands such as Voltas, Daikin, LG, Godrej, Sanyo and more

Up to 50% off on chimneys on brands such as KAFF, Hafele, Prestige, Faber and more

TVs

Up to 35% off on televisions, up to 30% off on premium TVs and up to 35% off on 4K TVs

TVs starting ₹1,767 per month with affordable No Cost EMI option

Up to 18 months No Cost EMI option on premium brands

Home appliances

Water purifiers starting at price of ₹8,999

Mixer grinders from brands such as Bajaj, Prestige and Bosch and more

Up to 40% off geysers

Home and Furniture

Deals on furniture from brands like Hometown, Duroflex, Sleepwell and more

Up to 60% off on furniture with No cost EMI and scheduled delivery

Up to 60% off work from home furniture, bedroom furniture and living room furniture

Dining sets starting at ₹12,000

Up to 30% off on outdoor Furniture

Up to 50% off home Products

Up to 50% off home furnishing and up to 50% off home decor

Up to 50% off home storage & organization

Consumer Electronics

Up to 40% off on speakers; soundbars starting ₹5,000

Up to 60% off on cameras and accessories

Up to 50% off computing devices & accessories and up to 40% off hard drives & SSDs

Up to 35% off on laptops and 40% off gaming essentials

Up to 40% off smart-watches

Up to 50% off on activity & fitness trackers

