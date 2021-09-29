Amazon India announced the expansion of its network providing the specialized infrastructure for Amazon Fresh – its 2-hour delivery service of daily essentials and groceries.

The company released a statement saying that the expansion has more than doubled processing capacity since last year and now has 35 dedicated sites across 14 cities in India including New Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Thane, Vashi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Pune, Bangalore, Mysore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The e-commerce giant has expanded the infrastructure across different types of buildings in order to increase the reach of the platform. Additionally, it claims that hiring for the new centres has already begun.

With this expansion, the company now has nearly 1 million square feet of dedicated space for the storage of curated items in the Amazon Fresh selection.

Amazon claims these buildings are designed to ensure safe storage of products and processing of customer orders. This includes dedicated storage infrastructure for dry grocery, fruits and vegetables and chilled and frozen items with specialized temperature-controlled rooms for each of these categories. The company has also integrated gel pad freezers in delivery vehicles for last-mile delivery of frozen and chilled items.

“Our customers have continued to rely on us for fast and safe deliveries of their daily essentials. The expansion of the specialized network for Amazon Fresh will enable us to reach more customers across the country. This investment in infrastructure also creates job opportunities in the 14 cities where we fulfil, process, and deliver Amazon Fresh items to tens of thousands of customers everyday" said Prakash Dutta, Vice President – Fulfilment Operations and Supply Chain, Amazon India.

Amazon Fresh provides free scheduled 2-hour delivery on all orders over ₹600. Orders below this threshold can be placed with a delivery fee of ₹29, and there is no minimum order value to shop from sellers offering products on the Amazon Fresh store. Customers can discover the store by clicking on the Fresh icon on the Amazon.in app, desktop or mobile browser.

