Amazon India expands grocery offering to new cities

“As part of our commitment to fulfill the needs of customers, we are launching Amazon Fresh in four more cities of Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune and Chennai […] Customers can now order the freshest fruits and vegetables as well as everyday grocery and get them delivered within 4 hours. The service is currently available in select pin-codes and will be soon rolled out across the city," said Siddharth Nambiar, director – category management, Amazon India.