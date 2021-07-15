Amazon India launches 11 new fulfilment centres ahead of flagship sale

“With the increased storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet, we will continue to seamlessly cater to the growing demand of our customers, while offering a better experience with a wider selection and faster delivery. This expansion will also provide a fillip to the ancillary businesses who support us including those involved in packaging, logistics, and transportation, amongst others," said Akhil Saxena, vice president, customer fulfilment operations, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa and Latin America, Amazon.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}