Amazon is signaling its India fatigue2 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 06:44 PM IST
The company has started shutting some noncore ventures in India after an aggressive push there over the past several years
In September 2014, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stood atop a truck in Bengaluru, dressed in traditional attire, flashing a $2 billion check: a brash demonstration of the American giant’s ambitions in India. Less than a decade later, with many more billions invested and Indian regulators increasingly taking a dim view of U.S. big tech, Amazon might be losing patience with the South Asian nation.